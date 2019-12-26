Congress' Delhi manifesto to include subsidized electricity upto 600 units : Subhash Chopra

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Thursday clarified that he had promised not free but subsidised electricity up to 600 units per consumer at a rally in Delhi. He said that it will be a part of Congress' manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year.

"I did not say free, I talked about relief till 600 units. Had they given the money to the consumers, which they gave to DISCOMs, the relief could have possibly been extended to 600 and even 800 units. The calculations are being done and we will come with the full data in the manifesto," he added.He also said that the AAP government had failed in carrying out its promises to the residents of Delhi in close to five years it has held power in the Centre."You (AAP) did not fulfil your promise of carrying out CAG, the other promises to people were also not carried out. For 4 year and 8 months fixed charges continued to be taken from the consumers, where will that money be refunded from," he said.Earlier, in the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled early next year, Chopra on Wednesday announced that if his party comes to power then it will give relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity."You (Arvind Kejriwal) talked about 200 units of electricity for free. If Congress comes to power then we will give relief up to 600 units (electricity). I am not saying this because of the election. This is your money and you should get it," Chopra said at a rally in Wazirpur."There was a time when power theft was around 67 per cent and the Congress government brought it down to 27 per cent. Now, it is around 7 per cent. One per cent power theft means loss of Rs 100 crore," he said.The Congress leader also said that if his party forms the government then small shopkeepers will not have to pay commercial charges of electricity."If Congress comes to power, small shopkeepers will not have to pay commercial charges. We will waive power bill up to 200 units," Chopra said.AAP government in Delhi had announced free electricity for people consuming up to 200 units per month. (ANI)