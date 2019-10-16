Congress' K Rajanna appears before ED in money laundering case involving Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader and Chairman of a cooperative bank KN Rajanna on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against party leader DK Shivakumar.

The economic offences watchdog had also grilled Rajanna on October 9 to probe his role in sanctioning loan to a sugar firm owned by a close associate of Shivakumar. Rajanna had reportedly sanctioned loans to MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar.



Hebbalkar has also been questioned by the ED in the matter.

A CBI court had on Tuesday extended Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25 in the matter. Later the same day, the family members of the senior Congress leader had moved the Delhi High Court seeking to quash summons issued by the ED in the matter.

The Congress leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was in its custody for 14 days. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against DK Shivakumar by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (ANI)

