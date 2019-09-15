Congress' Meem Afzal accuses Yogi govt of targeting Azam Khan over land grab cases

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Meem Afzal on Sunday alleged that Yogi Adityanath government was targeting Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

"Everyone doubts the credibility of the cases filed against Azam Khan. More than 81 cases have been filed against him. Have ever cases like these been filed against any politician. It clearly shows that the Uttar Pradesh government is targeting him and wants to send him to jail by hook or crook," Afzal told ANI here.



He said: "Many assume that the cases against Azam Khan are correct but a huge population does not believe in it."

Khan, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, his wife Tajeen Fatima and sons Abdullah Azam Khan and Adeeb Azam Khan have been booked in over 80 cases of alleged encroachment on government and private land.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a rally in Khan's support on Friday and said that language of all FIRs filed against Khan seem to be written by a single man. "God knows who is registering these FIRs," he had said at the rally.

On Saturday, Yadav said that he will take up the "issue" with Governor Anandiben Patel and promised to withdraw all cases on the return of SP government in the next Assembly elections. (ANI) He said: "Many assume that the cases against Azam Khan are correct but a huge population does not believe in it."Khan, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, his wife Tajeen Fatima and sons Abdullah Azam Khan and Adeeb Azam Khan have been booked in over 80 cases of alleged encroachment on government and private land.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a rally in Khan's support on Friday and said that language of all FIRs filed against Khan seem to be written by a single man. "God knows who is registering these FIRs," he had said at the rally.On Saturday, Yadav said that he will take up the "issue" with Governor Anandiben Patel and promised to withdraw all cases on the return of SP government in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)