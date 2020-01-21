Congress' Mukesh Sharma, others to file nominations today

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Mukesh Sharma and Delhi Congress chief Subash Chopra's daughter Shivani Chopra will file their nomination papers for assembly polls in the city on Tuesday, party leaders said.

Sharma, a former MLA, who is contesting from Vikas Puri seat will file his nomination papers after holding an Aashirvaad Yatra in his assembly constituency. While Shivani, who is contesting from Kalkaji constituency, which was earlier represented by her father, will also file the nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations in Delhi.

Shivani will also inaugurate her election office in Kalkaji and then hold 'Jan samwad' in several areas including Govindpuri, Nehru Colony, Rajiv Gandhi transit colony, Amrit Puri and East of Kailash area. The Congress which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 is looking for a comeback in the 2020 assembly polls. The party was reduced to nil in 2015 assembly polls, while the AAP won 67 out of 70 seats and the BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. aks/skp/