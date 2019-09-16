Congress, NCP decide on seat-sharing, each to contest 125 seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have arrived at a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections with the two parties agreeing to contest 125 seats each.

"We have left 38 seats for other allies, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday.



In a series of tweets, Pawar also said that Congress and NCP were yet to decide on the specific seats they will contest.

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats. Elections in the state will be held later this year.

The smaller parties, which will contest 38 seats, include Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana led by Raju Shetty and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar.

The alliance of Congress and NCP is seeking to defeat the ruling alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena in the state. (ANI)

