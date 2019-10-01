Congress' search for Delhi Congress president continues

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to take place early next year, the Congress has failed to appoint a new president for its Delhi unit - a position that fell vacant after the death of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

According to sources, Congress is unable to finalise a name even after holding multiple parleys with party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi till now has rejected names forwarded by party leaders. She has directed AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko to come up with a new list of candidates, sources added.She has asked Chako to suggest names of strong candidates, who can give a tough competition to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP in Delhi in the forthcoming polls, sources said.After the sudden demise of Dikshit, the post of Delhi Congress president fell vacant.Several names including that of Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ajay Maken and Shatrughan Sinha have made it to media reports but to no avail.In January, Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Congress unit ahead of this year's Lok Sabha polls after her predecessor Ajay Maken decided to step down citing poor healthIt may be noted that Congress failed to open its account in Delhi in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)