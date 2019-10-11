Congress a lie-manufacturing factory: Haryana minister

It also accused the Congress of being irresponsible.

"The Congress has become a lie-manufacturing machine. It knows it is not coming to power and just making false promises to mislead the voters," Cabinet minister and BJP candidate Anil Vij told reporters here.

His reaction came after the Congress promised farm loan waiver and job quota for women in its manifesto which was released here on Friday.

Haryana will go the polls for its 90-member assembly in a single phase on October 21.

The counting will be held on October 24.