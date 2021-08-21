Congress accuses Centre of maintaining 'deafening silence' on 'horror in Afghanistan', demands statement

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Stating that countries like Britain, the USA, France have been ventilating their views on the Taliban's takeover of war-torn Afghanistan, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday accused the Centre of "maintaining a deafening silence" on the issue.



The Congress leader also demanded the Central government to come out with a statement in respect to the "horror in Afghanistan".

Chowdhury in a tweet said, "The govt should come out with a statement in respect to the horror in #Afghanistan. The countries like Britain, USA, France and to name a few are ventilating their views, while our govt is maintaining a deafening silence much to the discomfiture of us."

Cautioning the central government over the spillover effect of Taliban control Afghanistan to India, he said, "There is every possibility of 'spilling over effect' may travel to India also."

The Afghanistan government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in the Afghan capital.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation.

However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation.

Several countries have started evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. (ANI)