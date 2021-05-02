Congress' alliance with AIUDF, ISF cost party dear

Now after the dismal performance of the Congress-Left-ISF alliance in Bengal Assembly polls as well as in the Assam Assembly elections, many party leaders are saying that Congress lost poorly due to its tie up with the AIUDF in Assam and the ISF in West Bengal.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, had objected to the party's alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, but they were snubbed by Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

However, the party maintained in a statement that its morale is not down and it will work towards course correction, with Randeep Singh Surjewala saying, "The Congress will deliberate on the issues, including the issue of alliance, but the ex-Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi too was keen to join hands with the AIUDF."

A Congress leader said on condition of anonymity that due to its alliance with the AIUDF, the BJP was able to polarise votes in its favour in Assam, and had there been a tacit understanding, things could have been better perhaps.

Of the 126 seats in Assam, the BJP is leading on 60 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on 11 seats and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on seven seats.

The main opposition Congress is leading on 26 seats while its partners All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading on 11 seats, the Bodoland People's Front on three seats and CPI-M on one seat.

--IANS

