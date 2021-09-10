Congress announced new chief in poll-bound Manipur

Imphal, Sep 10 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed N. Loken Singh as the President of the Manipur unit, while also naming three Working Presidents for the poll-bound northeastern state.

Loken Singh was currently the interim state chief.

In a statement, party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that the three Working Presidents are Keisham Meghachandra Singh, Irengbam Hemochandra Singh, and D. Korungthang.