Congress announces 5 more candidates for UP bypolls

Party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a release, said that interim President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Umesh Kumar Diwakar from Iglas (SC), Sneh Lata from Tundla (SC), Karishma Thakur from Govindnagar, Sunil Mishra from Jalalpur and Rajmangal Yadav from Ghosi assembly seats.

The Congress has now announced the names of 10 candidates for the bypolls in the state. On September 3, Gandhi has approved the names of five candidates for the bypolls necessitated after the sitting BJP MLAs won in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.