In Assam, there will be bypolls in four seats for which Keshab Prasad Rajak (Ratanbari), Shamsul Haque (Jania), Kartik Kurmi (Rangapara) and Sushil Suri (Sonari) will be the Congress candidates.

John Kumar has been nominated for the Puducherry by-election for the lone Kamraj Nagar seat.

In Chhattisgarh, Rajman Benzam will contest the bypoll for the Chitrakoot Assembly seat on a Congress ticket.