Congress announces candidates for LS and state Assembly bye-polls in Bihar, Rajasthan, UP

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Congress on Sunday declared its candidates for the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly bye-polls in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Party has fielded Ashok Kumar for Lok Sabha bye-poll from Samastipur, Bihar.

On the other hand, for the State Assembly bye-poll, the party has decided to bank on S Banu from Kishanganj in Bihar, R Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, H Mirdha from Khinwsar in Rajasthan and M Devi from Balha in Uttar Pradesh.



The names were finalised by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, informed All India Congress Committee (AICC).

State Assembly bye-elections are scheduled on October 21 while the results would be announced on October 24. (ANI)