Congress announces loan waiver for farmers in Jharkhand if voted to power

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): The Jharkhand Congress which launched its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly Elections on Sunday, promised that all crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately if the party forms government in the state.

"With the formation of the government, we will announce and implement a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. All crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately," the Congress' manifesto read.The party also promised to fill the government vacancies within six months of assuming power."One member from every family will be provided with a job. In the absence of a job, one member of the family will be entitled to an unemployment allowance," Congress promised in its manifesto.Seeking to woo the female voters, the Congress promised several schemes including "a free bicycle shall be provided to every girl child belonging to a family whose monthly income is less than Rs 10,000 per month.""We will introduce a Free Travel Scheme for unaccompanied women under which use of government-run public transport facilities will be free," the party's manifesto read.Congress also promised to increase women representation in police forces to 33 per cent of the total strength."We will pass the Right to Homestead Act to provide a homestead for every household that does not own a home or own land on which a house may be built," it added."School students belonging to middle-income groups will be provided with a 50 per cent fee waiver in private schools. Every family earning less than Rs 10,000/ month will be considered middle income for the relevant purpose," it added.It also stressed that it would "enact the Right to Healthcare Act that will guarantee to every citizen the right to healthcare services, including free diagnostics, out-patient care, medicines and hospitalisation through a network of public hospitals and enlisted private hospitals.""We will propose to the Central government to provide a separate code in the census for the Sarna community," the Congress said.The Congress also announced that it would cancel Icha-Kharkai Project, Koyal-Karo project, Adani Godda Project, Parasi Gold Mine Lease Project saying they have been initiated in violation of existing laws."Without affecting benefits for other sections, reservation for Other Backward Classes shall be increased to 27 per cent," the party said in its manifesto. (ANI)