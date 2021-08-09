Congress annoyed with 'temporary suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, will protest today

The Congress on Saturday said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor.Congress leaders also alleged that it has been done under pressure from the Central government. The youth and students organization of Congress and NSUI announced to hold a protest against Twitter India, sources say.On Monday, according to the sources, Youth Congress will protest in Delhi outside the Twitter office, while Congress's student wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has announced to hold a demonstration near the Parliament area.Rahul Gandhi had met the family members of the victim and local people. He tweeted picture with the girl's parents wherein he demanded justice for the victim's family.The Wayanad MP, who attacks the Centre daily through Twitter, has not been able to tweet for two days due to restrictions. Congress gave this information late on Saturday evening, as well as told that the process of restoring the account is being done.Party leaders started targeting Twitter and the central government, while Congress workers started the trend of "Main Bhi Rahul". The Congress has also raised the question that action was taken against Rahul Gandhi for sharing the picture of the victim's family by Twitter whilst a similar picture was also taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for which no action was taken.Yesterday, Congress general secretary and media in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted, the picture tweeted by Rahul Gandhi earlier (which was removed by Twitter) and wrote in Hindi--"Instead of giving justice to the daughter of a Dalit, the PM Modi led government is conspiring to suppress the loud voice demanding sympathy and justice. PM Modi, by scaring #Twitter, closing the account of Rahul Gandhi, you will not be able to suppress the voice of justice."In the next tweet, Surjewala said, "On August 2, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes met the family of innocent daughter of Delhi and posted the photos of the parents on Twitter, if I'm correct. Also, a former BJP MP and member of SC Commission had put photos of parents on Twitter on August 3, then also it is okay. And if Rahul Gandhi asks for justice for the victim, then it's a crime!"The screenshots of tweets shared by Surjewala showed the picture of the victim's parents that has been shared in the official tweet of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the tweet of BJP leader Anju Bala, a member of the Commission.Congress general secretary KC Venugopal termed it as a dual attitude of Twitter. He tweeted, "See the double standard! @TwitterIndia how fearful are you of the Modi govt that you are singling out @RahulGandhi's account, when Govt bodies have done the exact same thing."Also, NSUI Chief Neeraj Kundan yesterday said that BJP Government's "threat politics" is at its peak and they are pressuring Twitter to do this thing. "We will oppose it in every manner," he said.Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV yesterday said, "Twitter India is working on the instructions of Central Government. By forcing, Twitter can only block account of Rahul Gandhi but can't silence his fight for the poor and downtrodden. Rahul Gandhi will continue to fight for the poor, Dalits, and for the people of the country."He even said that when an Ex-MP of BJP puts an image of the victim's father and mother, then no action was taken then by Twitter India, but when Rahul Gandhi asks justice for the 9-year-old, then it becomes a crime. (ANI)