Congress appoints 7 new district chiefs in UP

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) The Congress has appointed seven new presidents for district unit in Deoria, Maharajganj, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Bulandshahr, and Lucknow City (South).

An official statement from the All India Congress Committee said that the Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of presidents of seven district/city Congress committees in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.