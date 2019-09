Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, in a statement, said interim President Sonia Gandhi has cleared the names of four candidates for the post in the Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Sonitpuri districts.

Rajesh Brahma has been appointed as the district President of Kokrajhar, Sanjib Warie of Chirang, Narayan Adhikari of Udalgiri and Madhurjya Goswami of Sonitpur, he said.