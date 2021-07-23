  1. Sify.com
  4. Congress appoints Ganesh Godiyal as Uttarakhand state president

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 23rd, 2021, 09:30:09hrs
Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal (file photo)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the party's president for the Uttarakhand unit on Friday.

The party made Pritam Singh as Leader of Congress Legislative Party and Harish Rawat as chairman of the campaign committee.
Meanwhile, four working presidents have been appointed for Uttarakhand such as Jeet Ram, Bhuvan Kapdi, Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjeet Rawat.
Aryandra Sharma has been appointed as the Treasurer for Uttarakhand Congress.
Assembly elections in Uttrakhand are scheduled to be held in early next year. (ANI)

