Congress appoints poll in-charges for Maharashtra

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a release said, "All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposals for appointment of election in-charges for Maharashtra assembly elections."

He said party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik has been made the election in-charge of Vidarbha region, Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey has been made the election in-charge for Mumbai and party control room.

The party also appointed senior party leader Rajni Patil as the election in-charge of Western and Konkan regions, while R.C. Khuntia has been given the charge of the northern region and Rajeev Satav for Marathawada region.

Last month, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed party General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia as the chairman of the screening committee for Maharashtra. In the 2014 elections, the BJP came to power by winning 122 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while the Shiv Sena won 62 seats. The Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively. The Congress and the NCP are looking for a comeback in the state.