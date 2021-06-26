Congress appoints Revanth Reddy as TPCC president

"Congress chief has appointed president, working presidents, senior vice presidents and chairman of TPCC, " said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Hyderabad, June 26 (IANS) Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed A. Revanth Reddy as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

TPCC's working presidents include Mohammed Azharuddin, J. Geetha Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jagga Reddy and B. Mallesh Kumar Goud.

Senior vice presidents include Chandrasekhar Sambani, Damodar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah Suresh Shetakar, Vern Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, T. Kumar Rao and Javed Ameer.

Commenting on outgoing president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Venugopal said, "The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contribution of outgoing TPCC president Reddy."

For a long time, Revanth Reddy was a front line leader in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which came as an alternative for the Congress and lost it past glory.

