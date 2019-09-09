Congress appoints Sharmistha Mukherjee, Anshul Meira Kumar national spokespersons

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress on Monday appointed Anshul Meira Kumar and Sharmistha Mukherjee the party's national spokespersons.

The appointments were approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sharmistha Mukherjee has been a spokesperson of Delhi Congress and was later appointed the chief of Delhi Mahila Congress. She is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee.



Anshul Meira Kumar is the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Mukherjee expressed her gratitude to the Congress president for the appointment.

"Thanks and gratitude to INC India president Sonia Gandhi ji for appointing me a national spokesperson of AICC. Would like to thank RS Surjewalaji as well, and extend my heartiest congratulations to Anshul Meira Kumarji," she said. (ANI)

