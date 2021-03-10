Congress appoints vice president, 3 district presidents in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed a vice president and three district presidents in the party in Madhya Pradesh.



The party appointed Gangaprasad Tiwari as party vice president in Madhya Pradesh.

Swadesh Jain was appointed district president of Sagar Rural, Lakhan Lal Patel district president of Chattarpur and Vishwanath Okte as district president of Chhindwara.

Chhindwara is the home constituency of party leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath. (ANI)

