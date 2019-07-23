Congress asks PM Modi to break his silence over Trump's remark on Kashmir issue

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday asked Narendra Modi to break his silence over US President Donald Trump's remarks that the Prime Minister had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Trump made the offer to mediate in the Kashmir issue as he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday.



On Trump's statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had clarified that no such request has been made by the Indian Prime Minister to the US President.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Reiteration of time tested line on 'no mediation on Kashmir' is welcome

@POTUS remarks relate to a meeting between him & PM Modi, wherein our PM had asked him to mediate

Why is PM 'mum' on what transpired between the two heads of states, more so when it affects our sovereignty?."

Surjewala also shared a document titled "Remarks by President Trump and Prime Minister Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Before Bilateral Meeting" released by the White House on the microblogging site.

"Now, 'Whitehouse' puts up @POTUS assertion in 'black & white' that PM Modi asked him to 'mediate on Kashmir'! When will our PM 'wake up' & call the bluff if President Trump is lying? Or Did PM Modi ask @POTUS to mediate?" he said in another tweet.

Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari also asked the Prime Minister to clarify his stand on the issue and added, "Response by a Joint Secy level officer won't do."

