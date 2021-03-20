Congress backing those trying to tarnish image of Assam tea: PM Modi

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of supporting those trying to tarnish the image of Assam tea.



Addressing an election rally in Chabua, PM Modi said, "India's oldest party, which ruled India for over 50-55 years, is supporting people who are trying to tarnish India's image associated with tea. Can we forgive Congress for this? Don't they deserve to get punished?"

PM Modi alleged that a toolkit has been circulated that will defame the Assam tea and yoga.

"The Congress has prepared a plan and the makers of this toolkit want to inflict losses on our tea plantations. The Congress party supports these toolkit makers and still has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive such a party?" he asked the crowd.

Hitting out at the opposition party, PM Modi said, "Congress has become distant from the people of Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Sri Lanka and said it was Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Taiwan and said it was Assam. It is an injustice and insult to our beautiful Assam."

The Prime Minister further said that the Congress has joined hands with parties that are a danger to Assam's culture and heritage.

Congress Party which is contesting elections in Assam doesn't even recognise Assam's tea gardens. This is how they insult the people of Assam, PM said.

PM Modi added that Congress Party is playing with Assam's tea, culture and emotions of lakhs of tea workers.

"If a Chaiwala would not understand your pain, then who will? The development of every region of Assam is a priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party government. We are committed to ensure that the culture and heritage of the state are preserved," he added.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)