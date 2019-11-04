Congress bans mobile phones in meetings of senior leaders

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): With a view to curb "leakage" of information, the Congress has "put a ban" on carrying mobiles at meetings attended by senior party leaders, party sources said.

They said that at the meeting presided over by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday in which she reviewed preparations for the party's agitational programme against the government, party leaders deposited their mobile phones outside at a counter made for the purpose.



Party sources said a few leaders were reluctant to deposit their mobiles but followed suit after party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left her phone at the counter.

"Few leaders who were initially hesitant to do so, did it after Priyanka Gandhi submitted her own mobile," a party sources said.

He said that Sonia Gandhi also deposited her mobile phone.

Sources said the decision to ban the mobile phones was taken after it had come to light that proceedings of CWC meetings were getting leaked and information was being conveyed when the meeting had not concluded. (ANI)

