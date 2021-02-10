Congress' behaviour during discussions on Budget in Parliament 'irresponsible': Anurag Thakur

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Slamming the opposition parties, especially Congress, for their absence during the discussion on the budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday called their behaviour irresponsible.



Talking to ANI, Thakur said that the budget was discussed for about seven and a half hours in Parliament on Wednesday, where many parties participated. "Till the end, people of the ruling and some opposition parties were sitting. However, a large number of people were absent and most of them were Congress MPs. Hardly any of its MPs were present in the House in the last 2-3 hours. This in itself raises a big question about how serious the Congress is about the discussions on budget and about issues related to the people," Thakur said.

He reiterated that the Congress party is misleading the people on newly passed farm laws and said, "They are not serious about the proceedings of the House. When they are asked the question about what is wrong with the agricultural laws, and how the mandis will end, they are not able to answer. This shows that they are only misleading the people and telling lies."

Thakur also launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that when the Communist government ended in the state and the Trinamool government was formed, people had chosen her with great hope and faith.

"But, she (Banerjee) could not live up to the trust of the people. There is no 'Mamata' (touch of motherhood) in the government, it's a government of 'Didigiri' (brute power), and Didi has no connection with masses," Thakur said.

Thakur claimed that BJP will form the government in West Bengal after the upcoming Assembly elections. "Now it is just a matter of 2-3 months. After that the government of the BJP will be formed with the blessings of the people of Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then we will improve the law and order there. We will do an all-round development of West Bengal. We will implement the centre's schemes that were not implemented before," he said. (ANI)

