Congress behind the protests against CAA alleges Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday hit out at the Congress, and former Minister UT Khader, alleging that they were responsible for the chaotic situation in the state.



Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said: "Congress is behind the protests against CAA, and this situation has occurred because of people like Khader. Taking care of Muslims is our responsibility. I request everyone to maintain peace in the state."

He warned the Congress leaders of consequences if they continued to support the protests.

Yediyurappa also announced that he would be going to Delhi on December 21 to discuss Cabinet expansion with the party leaders.

Earlier today, Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the protests against CAA and NRC.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)