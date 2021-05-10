Congress, BJP slam Telangana govt over deaths of 7 COVID-19 patients at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): This is the real face of the COVID-19 situation in the state, said senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao while slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi after the death of seven COVID-19 patients allegedly due to delay in medical oxygen supply at Hyderabad's King Koti Hospital.



"This is the real condition of Telangana in terms of handling COVID-19 cases and amidst all this Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appreciating the work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his management of the pandemic situation," Rao said.

Questioning the state government for not considering the implementation of lockdown in Telangana, he said the situation of the pandemic will worsen in the coming months.

"Why is it that only the state government has given Rs 5,000 to the needy while the Centre can also contribute and make the sum Rs 10,000? This amount will be sufficient for the next two months," the Congress leader said.

Speaking on the deaths, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramachander Rao said the incident took place either due to the negligence of the hospital authorities or the lethargic act of the staff.

"Seven COVID-19 patients have died due to the lack of oxygen supply at King Koti Hospital. As per reports, the hospital had received a refilling oxygen tanker two days ago and was supposed to receive another tanker yesterday. While bringing oxygen, the tanker had lost its way to the hospital near Jadcherla. Because of this delay, the refill was not done and the patients died," Rao told ANI.

The BJP leader demanded that action must be taken against those responsible for the incident, saying it is a matter of concern for the people of Telangana.

As many as seven COVID-19 patients, who were on ventilator support due to their critical condition, died at Hyderabad's King Koti Hospital on Sunday. Relatives of the patients alleged that delay in the oxygen supply is the reason behind these deaths.

The oxygen tanker which was supposed to come to the King Koti Hospital was accidentally diverted to another hospital, the police confirmed. (ANI)

