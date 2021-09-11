Congress calls BJP 'Bhayankar Jhagra Party' after Rupani's resignation as Gujarat CM

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Calling the BJP "Bhayankar Jhagra Party", Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the deep-seated infighting in all BJP-ruled states shows the failure of the party's top leadership.



"BJP - Bhayankar Jhagra Party. Deep-seated infighting in all BJP ruled states, be it Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Assam or Haryana. This shows failure of PM's and HM's leadership. If their appointed CM Vijay Rupani has failed Gujarat and its people after 5 years, the onus must lie at the doorsteps of Modiji. Time to rid Gandhi-Patel's 'Karambhoomi' of the machiavellian BJP and its leadership," tweeted Surjewala.

The Congress' leader's remarks came in the backdrop of stepping down of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from his post today.

Earlier on Saturday, Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister.

He said the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the new leadership.

Rupani's resignation comes more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.

Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016. He is MLA from Rajkot West seat in Gujarat.

BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77 in the last assembly polls. (ANI)



