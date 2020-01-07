Congress calls FIR against Aishe Ghosh 'disgraceful'

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government for not arresting the miscreants who were involved in the violent attacks on the JNU campus on Sunday and instead filing an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, who suffered head injuries in the attack, and other victims.

The party said on its official Twitter handle: "40 hours since the violent attacks in JNU & the Delhi Police has failed to arrest a single perpetrator, despite glaring evidence. Is the police so incompetent under Amit Shah? Instead they file an FIR against a victim of the attack. Disgraceful."

The Congress also condemned the attack on NSUI students in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. "A deplorable act by ABVP goons & clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror & demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly as innocent students are brutalised? They have turned India into a war zone," the Congress tweeted. In Ahmedabad, at least 10 people were reportedly injured in clashes between the ABVP and the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress. The incident occurred when NSUI activists had gathered in front of the ABVP office to protest against the violence on JNU campus. miz/arm