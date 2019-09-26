Congress CEC meet held on Maharashtra Assembly elections

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress on Maharashtra Assembly elections met here on Thursday to decide the list of candidates. The meeting was the second meeting held by CEC for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Maharashtra State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leaders CEC like Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ambika Soni, Girija Vyas, Mukul Wasnik, Oscar Fernandes among others attended the meeting that was presided by Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.



Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar told ANI that candidates for 105 seats have been decided while those for the remaining seats will be decided after BJP-Shiv Sena announces its candidates on these seats.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have forged an alliance in the state with both deciding to contest 125 seats of the total 288 seats in the assembly. The alliance also includes some smaller parties.

The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24 (ANI)

