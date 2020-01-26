Congress cites Constitution to target BJP over CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Targeting BJP over the amended Citizenship Act, Congress on Sunday quoted different Articles from the Constitution of India, accusing the ruling party of "discrimination" and "violent clampdown on peaceful protests."

"A lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. It is this Article that is completely violated by the government's Citizenship Amendment Act. #Republic Day," the first tweet from the party's official handle, which also had an image of the Article 14 embedded, read.

"It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional," the second tweet, with an image of Article 15, read.In the third tweet, the party accused BJP of "violent clampdown on peaceful protests, the systematic breakdown and manipulation of the media and the undemocratic arrest or detention of persons criticising the govt are all symptomatic of BJP's unconstitutional behaviour."The third tweet had Article 19, which enlists the Protection of Right to Freedom, under which freedom of speech, of peaceful assembly without arms, forming associations, among others, are enlisted.Earlier today, the party said that it is sending a copy of the Constitution of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has urged him to read it when he gets "time off from dividing the country.""Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress," another tweet by the official handle of the Congress read. (ANI)