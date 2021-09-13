Congress committee to meet on Tuesday to chalk out plan of agitations on national issues

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Congress committee for 'sustained agitations on national issues' headed by party leader Digvijay Singh will hold its first meeting on Tuesday.



Apart from Singh, the committee has nine members including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manish Chatrath, BK Hariprasad, Ripun Bora, Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak and Zuber Khan.

Sources said a blueprint will be prepared for issues to be highlighted in the coming days. The framework for agitations may also be decided.

The party is also likely to identify issues to be taken up at the national and state levels.

Sources said the chairman of the committee would take the opinion of all the members to plan agitations to "highlight the failures of the government" through agitations.

They said issues likely to be discussed include inflation, unemployment, newly created agriculture laws and Pegasus. (ANI)

