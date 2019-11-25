Congress complains to Lok Sabha Speaker about 'manhandling' of MPs by security staff

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about "manhandling" of some of its MPs, including two women lawmakers, by security personnel in Lower House of Parliament when they came to evict two party MPs who had been named by the Chair.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Congress was protesting in the House over the manner in which "democracy has been slaughtered across the nation" and there was "manhandling" by security personnel while trying to evict the two members.He alleged that party's MPs Jothimani and Ramya Haridass "got manhandled" by the security personnel."We have never experienced this kind of outrageous episode inside the parliament," he said.The Congress leader said all opposition parties have over the decades demonstrated inside the Parliament on issues of concern."We will be waiting to see what action is being taken against those security personnel," he said.Chowdhury claimed Parliament "has been turned into a war zone"."Delhi Police has been assembled here, security personnel have been reinforced only to desist us from raising the pertinent issues," he said.He alleged that the NDA had dislodged governments due to its "nefarious designs"."It is our right, we are entitled to this privilege to raise the issues," he said.Jothimani said they were protesting along with other colleagues and after two members were named, "security staff started pushing and manhandling us to the extent that one of our fellow members literally warned the security staff as to what that actual consequence of touching and pushing and manhandling female members could be".She claimed their right to protest has been compromised."We have lodged the complaint with the Speaker about what happened in the Parliament. We requested him to ensure our dignity and safety and the fundamental rights to protest and take action against the people who pushed us and manhandled us," she said. (ANI)