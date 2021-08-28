Congress condemns lathicharge on farmers in Karnal

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "again blood of farmers has been spilled, India's head bows in shame," using the hashtag anti-farmer BJP. He also shared a picture of injured farmers on his Twitter handle.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Congress has condemned use of force against the farmers in Karnal, Haryana. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have slammed the Haryana government over the police action on protesting farmers.

So did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "Farmers with their hard work grow crops and the BJP government bleeds them by wielding batons. Each baton used on farmers will be a nail in the coffin of the BJP government," she wrote on the social media.

Randeep Surjewala compared the Khattar government with General Dyer and said that farmers are treated like Dyer had treated the people in Jallianwala Bagh.

Violence between police and protesting farmers in Haryana broke out on Saturday with the former trying to reach Karnal city to protest against a state-level BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on holding local bodies elections.

At least 10 protesters were injured when they were canecharged by the police to stop and disperse as they were forcing their way towards Karnal.

