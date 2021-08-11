Congress confident Punjab CM, Sidhu will work together for 2022 Assembly poll victory

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): With Assembly elections fast approaching in the state, Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla is confident that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu would work together to take the party towards victory in the 2022 polls.



Speaking to ANI on the chief minister's meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by Sidhu, Aujla said that the newly elected state unit president should not lodge whatever grievances he has on the party forum.

"All three are senior leaders, Captain Sahab did not say anything on record. We didn't know what was said in the meeting. All the things that are being said should be said on the party platform. Sidhu Sahab should also say whatever he has to say on the party platform. We have to take everyone along. I have confidence that both leaders will work together and help the party win 2022 assembly elections," said Aujla while talking about Punjab CM's meeting with Gandhi.

On Tuesday, CM Amarinder Singh had raised his concerns before Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by Navjot Singh Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

According to party sources, the chief minister "complained" to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government was not good for its smooth functioning and throws a bad impression in the public domain. (ANI)