Congress criticises Centre over China's Kashmir remark

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday criticised the central government after China while issuing a joint statement with Pakistan stated that it is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching Pro Democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang. 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet. 4) We are watching South China Sea," Tewari tweeted. Following Chinese President's comments on Kashmir, India in a quick response asserted that it is not for other countries to comment on "internal affairs of India".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. A joint statement released by China and Pakistan on Wednesday following a meeting between Khan and Xi said that Beijing is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir" and that the matter should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements." "China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," the statement said. It came ahead of Xi's visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.