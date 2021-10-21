Congress damaged interests by not trusting me: Amarinder

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) Two days after announcing to launch his own political outfit to serve the interests of the people, two-time Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed AICC general secretary Harish Rawat, saying the party has damaged its own interests by not trusting him and giving the party into the hands of an 'unstable person' like Navjot Sidhu.

"Your apprehension is that I'll damage @INCIndia interests in Punjab.... Fact is @harishrawatcmuk ji, the party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving @INCPunjab into the hands of an unstable person like @sherryontopp who's only loyal to himself: capt_amarinder," media advisor Raveen Thukral quoting Amarinder Singh as saying in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, Amarinder Singh asked Rawat, who is Punjab affairs in-charge, "Today you're accusing me of helping my rival @Akali_Dal for 4 and a half years @harishrawatcmuk ji. Is that why you think I've been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years? And why I've won @INCIndia all elections in Punjab since 2017?"

Asking Rawat to stop talking about secularism, the former Chief Minister said, "Don't forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS? And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal for 4 years!"

Amarinder Singh further asked Rawat, "And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it's ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose.

"What's this if not sheer political opportunism?" he asked.

The former Chief Minister's reaction came a day after Rawat said Amarinder's announcement of floating a new party will not hurt the Congress in Punjab.

It will actually divide the votes of Congress' rivals in the state, Rawat said, adding, "Our votes will depend on the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi government. The way Channi has started, it has created a good impression before Punjab and the entire nation."

Meanwhile, state party President Navjot Singh Sidhu blamed Amarinder Singh the architect of three black farm laws.

"The Architect of 3 Black Laws... Who brought Ambani to Punjab's Kisani... Who destroyed Punjab's Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates!!" Sidhu said in a tweet with photos of the former Chief Minister meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

