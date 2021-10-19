Congress decision to give 40 pc tickets to women in UP assembly polls is 'election drama': Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the Congress announcement of 40 per cent reservation for women in forthcoming assembly polls as "election drama" and said Congress-led UPA government had failed to get a law enacted for giving 33 per cent reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies.



"If the concern of the Congress towards women was so just and sincere, then why did their government at the Centre not get a law enacted to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and legislative assemblies?," Mayawati said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Congress does not remember Dalits and backwards when it is in power and "now when its bad days are not getting over, it has remembered Dalits in Punjab and women in Uttar Pradesh".

"The announcement to give 40 per cent ticket to women is election drama," she said.

She said women constitute half the population of Uttar Pradesh and their safety and welfare requires constant efforts and strong determination which has been displayed by the BSP.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said on Tuesday that the party will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

