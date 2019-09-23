Congress declares names of candidates for upcoming Punjab bye-elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress on Monday declared the names of all four candidates for the upcoming assembly bye-elections in Punjab.

The declared candidates include Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal who will be contesting from the Phagwara reserved constituency.



Along with Dhaliwal, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the allocation of tickets to three more candidates for the upcoming bye-elections of the Punjab assembly.

As per the declared list of Congress, Indu Bala will be contesting from Mukerian, Sandeep Singh Sandhu from Dakha and Raminder Awla will contest from Jalalabad constituency.

Bye-elections to four assembly seats in Punjab is likely to witness a three-cornered clash among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the SAD-BJP alliance and the ruling Congress.

Bye-polls in all four assembly seats of the state are scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

