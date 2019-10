New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 52 party candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls and has fielded former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South.

The party has fielded Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, younger son of former state Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh from Latur Rural.

Dhiraj's elder brother Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh is also contesting Assembly polls.



The party has so far declared 103 candidates. (ANI)