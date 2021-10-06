Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reaches UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening reached violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people had lost their lives.



The delegation is likely to meet three families of those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

"We have received approval from the government for the visit of Rahul Gandhi-led delegation," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate (DM) Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told ANI.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)