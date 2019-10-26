Congress demands judicial probe into RTC's affairs

Hyderabad [Telangana] [India], Oct 26 [India]: All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Friday demanded judicial probe into the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) matter stating that the state government should order a probe by a sitting judge of High court on the income, losses, assets, liabilities and other aspects of the employees.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Sravan strongly condemned Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his statement on the RTC, its employees, their unions and the ongoing strike."The state government should release a white paper on the assets and liabilities of the RTC. While the Chief Minister claimed that the state government has spent Rs 4,250 crore on RTC, the unions argue that the amount was only Rs 702 crore. This contradiction could be cleared only if the matter is probed by a sitting judge of the High Court," he said.Stating that victory and defeat were part and parcel of electoral democracy, the Congress leader said that the arrogance with which KCR addressed a press conference after TRS won Huzurnagar by-elections on Thursday was "highly condemnable"."The victory of the ruling party on a seat in a by-election could not be considered an endorsement of KCR's dictatorial policies," he said alleging that the TRS won the elections by misusing official machinery and distributing huge cash and liquor.Sravan said before advising the opposition parties, KCR should do a serious introspection of his own behaviour.The Congress leader said that all employees and workers belonging to all sectors have a Constitutional right to form their union. He said if it was wrong for employees to associate themselves with unions, then why did the Chief Minister hold talks with the representatives of TGOs and TNGOs.He also dismissed KCR's contention that unions were going on strike before every election. He said that the Chief Minister has already decided to privatise the RTC and now trying to blame the union leaders and workers for the same."The Chief Minister has hatched a conspiracy to privatise RTC to get control over its invaluable assets of TSRTC. KCR's language, tone and gestures while speaking about union leaders do not suit the stature of a Chief Minister," he claimed.The AICC spokesperson said that the Chief Minister was disobeying the orders of the High Court on payment of September month salaries to RTC employees.Asking whether the court would rap KCR if the government was unable to pay salaries, Sravan said KCR's action and comments amounts to contempt of court and disrespect for the judiciary. (ANI)