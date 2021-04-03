Congress denies having alliance with us, we don't think that way: ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chief of Indian Secular Front (ISF) Abbas Siddiqui has said that despite Congress denying having an alliance with his party, the two parties are working together in West Bengal.



"Congress denies having an alliance with us but we don't think that. We want Sanjukta Morcha to form the government and Congress workers to do better as they are struggling too. If their leadership thinks differently, what can we do?" Siddiqui told ANI.

"We cannot probe into their minds. Unless Congress tells anything openly, we will not be able to know what they think. We are campaigning for the Congress candidates as well.

"Some Congress party leaders have called our party communal but we have been working together. It is Congress who should explain the differences between our party," he added.

"At some places, the results of Sanjukta Morcha is good while at some places, other parties are doing well. This is what we are hearing. But I want every voter to vote for their favourite candidate."

The second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout. A total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur went to polls.

Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)