Congress 'deserters' form new political party in Tripura

Amidst the hectic political activities by all the major parties in the BJP ruled Tripura, Congress President Sonia Gandhi two week ago appointed former Minister Birajit Sinha as the state party President for the third time and five leaders as Working Presidents removing Biswas, a renowned lawyer.

Former Pradesh Congress President Pijush Kanti Biswas, Vice-President Tapas Dey, General Secretary Tajen Das, former Youth Congress state President Pujan Biswas and a few other senior leaders, who earlier this week quit the party, formed the new political party.

Biswas, the key leader and advisor of the TDF, told the media that after 50 to 60 years of association with the Congress and with a heavy heart, they have been "forced" to leave the party for the greater interest of the people of the state.

"Total ignorance, indifferent attitude and groupism in the Congress under AICC leadership, the party never felt the pulse of the people of the state. The central leadership never wants to strengthen the party organisation in the state. Staying at the Congress, we are unable to work for the people of the state," he said.

Former Congress MLA Tapas Dey said that he was "forced" to leave the party after working in the Congress for around 60 years.

"Hundreds and thousands of people who want to form a democratic government in the state for all round development of the state would soon join the TDF," Dey said adding that Congress' newly appointed Working President Purnita Chakma joined the new party and another state Congress Working President Professor Manik Deb would soon join the party.

Pujan Biswas, son of Pijush Kanti Biswas, who was named as the President of the TDF, said that they would soon announce the executive committee of the party.

Many Congress leaders including Subal Bhowmik, Prakash Das (ex-Minister), Mujibar Islam Majumder, Md. Idrish Mia, Tapan Dutta, Panna Deb, Baptu Chakraborty have recently quit the party and joined the TMC when West Bengal's ruling party began its hectic political activities since July 25.

Reportedly, many other party leaders are in touch with the TMC leaders.

After around 75 days the TMC stepped into the BJP ruled Tripura aiming for the 2023 assembly polls, the party on Wednesday announced two ad-hoc committees to expand the party's organisational base in the northeastern state.

Bhowmik, who earlier worked in the BJP and other parties too and joined the TMC on July 29, was made the Convener of the 19-member state steering committee while former Congress General Secretary Baptu Chakraborty, who joined the party last month, was appointed convener of the 11-member state youth committee.

