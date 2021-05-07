Congress discusses poll mauling in Kerala, decides on overhaul

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (IANS) Till the vote count on May 2, the Congress was certain that it will return to power in Kerala but saw the Pinarayi Vijayan-headed Left create electoral history with an unprecedented second term. On Friday, it was a day of introspection by the Congress leadership with all stressing the need to stand united but also go in for an overhaul.

Congress state President Mullapally Ramachandran had expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front would score a century in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, but let alone gaining power, the grouping saw ended up with 41 seats, down from 47 in the 2016 polls.

Subsequently, several leaders bayed for the blood of Ramachandran and also Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

On Friday at the Political Affairs Committee meeting of the party which met here to discuss the debacle, Ramachandran lamented that he was being singled out.

At this, two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy got up and said since he was the Chairman of the Election Committee, he would take the full responsibility for the debacle.

Chennithala said he is ready to abide by any decision of the party high command and the legislature party here.

Kannur strongman and Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran and his colleague, K. Muraleedharan who was brought in to stop the BJP from retaining the Nemom seat but lost, said that they were happy to take up any responsibility that the party decided.

Both these leaders said that there is no point to blame any single leader for the debacle.

Party General Secretary Tariq Anwar, who could not make it to the meeting, turned up online and will soon submit a report to the party high command.

The Congresss has formed a team led by senior leader Malikarjuna Kharge and it is expected to arrive in the state and will speak to all concerned.

At the end of the meeting, the preliminary decision was that the party organisational structure should be overhauled and discussions on how it should happen will be taken at a two-day meeting shortly, in which the representatives of the high command also would be present.

What remains to be seen if the heads of Ramachandran and Chennithala will roll and if so, who will replace them.

