Congress does vulture politics on dead bodies, says Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday accused the Congress of political vulturism and said the Opposition party does politics on "dead bodies".



Addressing media here, Bhatiya cited the alleged murder of a youth in Pilibanga, Prempura area of Rajasthan, and said, "Dalits and women are not safe in the Congress-ruled states."

"In a Congress-ruled state, a Dalit youth is brutally murdered right under the Chief Minister's nose and he doesn't care. There has been no arrest even for the murder that took place in Pilibanga. So it becomes necessary to ask the question that on one hand, there is a BJP government at the Center which is connecting the members of the Scheduled Castes with the mainstream, while in Rajasthan and the rest of the Congress-ruled states, Dalits are being oppressed there," said the BJP leader.

Bhatiya further demanded the Rajasthan government take action in the Pilibanga case and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Bhatia further alleged that there is a 'lobby' that comes out only when a crime is committed in the BJP-ruled states.

"There is a section of the society that comes out only when a crime is committed in the BJP-ruled states, and go into hiding if it is committed in Congress-ruled states," said Bhatia.

Commenting on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, the spokesperson said that it is the priority of the party to bring the accused to justice.

"We clearly said that it is very sad. BJP president JP Nadda also said that it is sad and our priority is that whoever is accused will not be spared. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has also clarified this," he said.

He slammed the Congress and accused the party of doing "vulture politics "on the dead bodies.

"The Congress party, which has no status in Uttar Pradesh, tells the Chief Ministers from other states to come here and spread anarchy. They are vultures doing politics on dead bodies," said Bhatiya and questioned whether Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Singh Channi would visit Pilibanga too. (ANI)

