Congress elects Debabrata Saikia as leader of opposition in Assam Assembly

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday elected Debabrata Saikia as leader of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) for the second time.



Three-time Nazira MLA Saikia was unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora in a list submitted to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Samaguri MLA Rakibul Hussain has been chosen as the deputy leader of the party, while Wajed Ali Choudhury has been selected as the Chief Whip of the party.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has been inducted as the deputy chief whip of Congress and Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has been chosen as the secretary of the Congress Legislature Party.

Sushanta Borgohain and Rekibuddin Ahmed have been elected as the spokesperson and treasurer of the party respectively. (ANI)

