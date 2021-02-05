Congress faces Trouble in Rae Bareli as BJP closes in (IANS Special)

Congress leaders in Rae Bareli have now come out openly against the 'new culture' in the party in which veterans are being 'completely sidelined' while newcomers are being given importance.

Rae Bareli is the lone Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh that is held by the Congress. Party chief Sonia Gandhi is Member of Parliament from the seat.

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 5 (IANS) After Amethi, it is now Rae Bareli where the Congress is facing trouble.

Youth Congress leader Anuj Kumar Singh told reporters, "We have been working for the party, for years, to ensure its victory but now we are being neglected and ignored. All those who belong to the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi era, are being ill-treated. The party is being taken over by brokers who have no knowledge and faith the Congress ideology."

Former party secretary Shiv Kumar Pandey said that responsible positions in the party were being given to those who are not even primary members of the Congress.

"If anyone tries to inform the party high command about prevailing situation, he or she is promptly expelled. In recent months, nearly 35 Congressmen have been expelled from the party," he said, adding that "We will now fight for respect of the veterans."

The two Congress MLAs from Rae Bareli -- Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh -- have already revolted against the party and are with the BJP for all practical purposes.

Meanwhile, the BJP is now eyeing to wrest the last stronghold of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts to reach out to people in Rae Bareli have been stepped up further and more senior leaders, including Union ministers, are expected to visit the constituency in the coming months.

"Rae Bareli is important for the BJP. The party works 24x7 for the people and does not indulge in part-time politics. The BJP works on seats where it loses any election. We did so after the 2014 and 2019 polls too. We won Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We will surely win Rae Bareli in the next polls," said Vijay Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President.

The BJP has been focusing on Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. Union minister Smriti Irani has been visiting Rae Bareli too, besides Amethi.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was made the minister in charge of Rae Bareli and party men have intensified their campaign to take 'achievements' of Narendra Modi and Yogi governments to the people.

Rae Bareli BJP chief, Ramdev Pal, said, "Yes, we are taking the achievements of Modi and Yogi governments to the people. We have a strong party structure up to booth level. The Congress may have won Rae Bareli in 2019 polls but the victory margin came down considerably. The BJP is bound to win all the Assembly seats in Rae Bareli in 2022 elections and also the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 polls."

Sonia has been winning the Rae Bareli seat since 2004 when she shifted to this seat, leaving Amethi for Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi won Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014 polls but lost to Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

amita/rs