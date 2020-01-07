Congress fact-finding committee on JNU violence to meet today

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A four-member fact-finding committee formed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on JNU violence is scheduled to meet at the party office at 4:30 pm today.

The committee is expected to chalk out the future course of action and also submit its report to Gandhi within a week.

They are likely to meet the students and authorities concerned today evening.



"Congress president has appointed a fact-finding committee on the JNU incident. They are asked to conduct a detailed inquiry on the incident of violence in JNU campus and submit the report to the Congress president within a week," an official release had said.

Among the members of the committee are All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

